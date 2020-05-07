Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

The ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 199,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of XSMO were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Invesco Mortgage Capital, trading up about 4.6% with over 3.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Mortgage Trust, up about 3.1% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Rent-a-center is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 17.6% on the day, while Momenta Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.

