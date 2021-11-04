Markets
XPH

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 353,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cassava Sciences, trading up about 41% with over 25.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, down about 1.8% on volume of over 19.4 million shares. Biodelivery Sciences International is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 11.6%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPH SAVA PFE BDSI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular