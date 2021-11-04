Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 353,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cassava Sciences, trading up about 41% with over 25.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, down about 1.8% on volume of over 19.4 million shares. Biodelivery Sciences International is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 11.6%.

