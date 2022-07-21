Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMMO

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 472,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of XMMO were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alcoa, trading down about 2.1% with over 9.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, up about 3.8% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Pdc Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.6%.

