The Vanguard Extended Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 427,000. Shares of VXF were up about 6.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Opendoor Technologies, trading up about 33.1% with over 50.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, up about 7.6% on volume of over 43.0 million shares. Conformis is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2045.8% on the day, while Apyx Medical is lagging other components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF, trading lower by about 64.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VXF

