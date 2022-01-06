Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWV

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 294,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of VTWV were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading up about 1.4% with over 35.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bed Bath & Beyond, up about 4% on volume of over 31.8 million shares. Magenta Therapeutics is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 17% on the day, while Curis is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 27.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.