Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWO

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 399,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 284,000. Shares of VTWO were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading up about 13.2% with over 247.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tellurian, up about 25.6% on volume of over 78.2 million shares. Nextgen Healthcare is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 15.2%.

