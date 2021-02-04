Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWO

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 379,000. Shares of VTWO were up about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading off about 12% with over 85.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Anavex Life Sciences, up about 76.8% on volume of over 82.9 million shares. Gamestop is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 25.1%.

