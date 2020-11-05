Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VOOV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 263,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of VOOV were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading up about 2.3% with over 40.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 4.3% on volume of over 39.1 million shares. Albemarle is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11% on the day, while Hanesbrands is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, trading lower by about 19.9%.

VOOV GE BAC ALB HBI

