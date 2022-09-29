The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 10.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 828,000. Shares of VONG were off about 2.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading down about 4.9% with over 71.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 6.5% on volume of over 58.5 million shares. Renaissancere Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Carmax is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 23.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONG

