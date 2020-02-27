Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH

The iShares MSCI World ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 118,000. Shares of URTH were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 4.4% with over 70.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 1.3% on volume of over 65.7 million shares. Square is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 11.2% on the day, while Flir Systems is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 18.2%.

