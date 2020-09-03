Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TAN

The Invesco Solar ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 556,000. Shares of TAN were off about 6.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Enphase Energy, trading off about 10.3% with over 3.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunpower, off about 5.4% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.5% on the day.

