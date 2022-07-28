The Invesco Solar ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 3.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.2 million. Shares of TAN were up about 7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sunrun, trading up about 25.7% with over 27.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunnova Energy International, up about 27.8% on volume of over 10.2 million shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 28.1% on the day, while Daqo New Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Solar ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.