Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 504,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of SUSL were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 3.4% with over 16.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, down about 1.6% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Lincoln National is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.3% on the day, while Mercadolibre is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

