Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 134,000. Shares of SUSL were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Norwegian Cruise Lines, trading down about 2.4% with over 40.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Delta Air Lines, off about 1.3% on volume of over 26.7 million shares. Amerco is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while HPQ is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 11.4%.

