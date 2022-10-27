The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of SUSL were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading up about 0.5% with over 44.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 3.1% on volume of over 40.2 million shares. Servicenow is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 13.1% on the day, while Align Technology is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 17.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.