Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 284,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of SPYX were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading off about 0.4% with over 65.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 2.9% on volume of over 57.1 million shares. Twitter is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Centurylink is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

