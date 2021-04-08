Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO

The Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 127,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of SPMO were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading up about 1.2% with over 41.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 1.3% on volume of over 21.0 million shares. Etsy is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5% on the day, while Eastman Chemical is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

