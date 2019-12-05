Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPHQ

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 671,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 319,000. Shares of SPHQ were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple (AAPL), trading up about 0.6% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), down about 0.7% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Fastenal (FAST) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Corteva (CTVA) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

