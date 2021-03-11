Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 879,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of SPGM were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading down about 8.4% with over 192.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nio, up about 8.7% on volume of over 90.9 million shares. Organigram Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 26.2% on the day, while Celsius Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR— Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 20.7%.

