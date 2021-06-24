Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 312,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of SOCL were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Twitter, trading up about 2% with over 11.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Facebook, up about 0.7% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Angi is lagging other components of the Social Media Index ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 0.4%.

