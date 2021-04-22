Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 308,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of SOCL were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Facebook, trading off about 0.2% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Twitter, down about 1.7% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Joyy is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.9% on the day.

