Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 206,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of SMLF were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tivity Health, trading off about 44.7% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Office Depot, up about 7.4% on volume of over 4.1 million shares.

