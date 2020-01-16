Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 207,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of SMLF were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Party City Holdco (PRTY), trading up about 12% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macy's (M), up about 0.8% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. The Michael's Companies (MIK) is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.4%.

