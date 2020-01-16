Markets
SMLF

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 207,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of SMLF were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Party City Holdco (PRTY), trading up about 12% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macy's (M), up about 0.8% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. The Michael's Companies (MIK) is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.4%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMLF PRTY M MIK

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular