The SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 652,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 229,000. Shares of SLYV were off about 3.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Southwestern Energy, trading off about 4.1% with over 16.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Mortgage Capital, down about 10.9% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. Selectquote is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 12.1% on the day, while Service Properties Trust is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 14.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYV

