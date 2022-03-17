Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 292,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of SIZE were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 4.2% with over 50.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, up about 2.6% on volume of over 35.3 million shares. Occidental Petroleum is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 8.8% on the day, while Solaredge Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

