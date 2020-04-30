Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYE

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 119,000. Shares of RYE were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 4.3% with over 34.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, up about 0.8% on volume of over 23.7 million shares. Baker Hughes is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 5.9%.

