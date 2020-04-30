Markets
RYE

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 119,000. Shares of RYE were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 4.3% with over 34.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, up about 0.8% on volume of over 23.7 million shares. Baker Hughes is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 5.9%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYE
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RYE MRO OXY BKR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular