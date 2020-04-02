Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYE

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 701,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of RYE were up about 8.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 10.6% with over 45.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, up about 17.9% on volume of over 44.5 million shares. Apache is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 19.5% on the day, while Cabot Oil & Gas is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

