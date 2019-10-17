Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWL

The Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 294,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of RWL were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading down about 0.2% with over 37.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Netflix, up about 3.8% on volume of over 30.9 million shares. Dover is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while International Business Machines is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

