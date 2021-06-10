Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWK

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 181,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of RWK were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 0.8% with over 49.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 0.5% on volume of over 16.5 million shares. RH is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 15.2% on the day, while IAA is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, trading lower by about 7.2%.

