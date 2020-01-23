Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV

The Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 690,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 175,000. Shares of RPV were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor, trading down about 1.5% with over 29.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 1.5% on volume of over 19.4 million shares. Kinder Morgan is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Raymond James Financial is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

