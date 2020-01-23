Markets
RPV

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 690,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 175,000. Shares of RPV were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor, trading down about 1.5% with over 29.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 1.5% on volume of over 19.4 million shares. Kinder Morgan is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Raymond James Financial is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RPV F BAC KMI RJF

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular