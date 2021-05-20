Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RLY

The SPDR— SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 193,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of RLY were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, trading down about 0.4% with over 13.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Standard and Poors Metals & Mining ETF, down about 0.6% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Spdr Standard and Poors Global Infrastructure ETF is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.4% on the day.

