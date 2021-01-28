Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 278,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of RCD were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.1% with over 44.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, up about 4.1% on volume of over 40.7 million shares. L Brands is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 9.4% on the day, while Whirlpool is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

