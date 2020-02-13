Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QCLN

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 132,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of QCLN were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading off about 1.1% with over 22.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.8% on volume of over 13.3 million shares. Livent is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4% on the day, while Sunpower is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 15.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.