Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QCLN

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (QCLN) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 238,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of QCLN were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nio (NIO), trading down about 7% with over 55.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intelsat (I), up about 7.5% on volume of over 46.6 million shares. American Superconductor (AMSC) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 8.7% on the day, while Enersys (ENS) is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

