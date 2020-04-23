Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 262,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 5.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Transocean, trading up about 4.3% with over 22.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, up about 6.6% on volume of over 20.2 million shares. Nextier Oilfield Solutions is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 19.9% on the day, while DHT Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 6.1%.

