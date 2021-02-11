Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 148,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of PXI were down about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Marathon Oil, trading down about 3.9% with over 17.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Antero Resources, off about 2.5% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Cheniere Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 0.4% on the day, while Laredo Petroleum is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

