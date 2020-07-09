Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWB

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 153,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of PWB were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading down about 0.2% with over 14.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, down about 0.3% on volume of over 14.0 million shares. Costco Wholesale is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Northrop Grumman is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.