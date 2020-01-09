Markets
PUI

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PUI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 453,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of PUI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Vistra Energy Corp (VST), trading off about 0.4% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AES (AES), up about 1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Alliant Energy (LNT) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.1% on the day.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PUI
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PUI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUI VST AES LNT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular