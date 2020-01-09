Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PUI

The Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 453,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of PUI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Vistra Energy Corp (VST), trading off about 0.4% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AES (AES), up about 1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Alliant Energy (LNT) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.1% on the day.

