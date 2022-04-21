Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSMM

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 70,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of PSMM were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Invesco Standard and Poors 500 Low Volatility ETF, trading up about 0.5% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Preferred ETF, off about 0.7% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Invesco Standard and Poors Midcap Low Volatility ETF is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.6% on the day, while Invesco Rafi Strategic Emerging Markets ETF is lagging other components of the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

