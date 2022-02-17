The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 685,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PSMM were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Invesco Senior Loan ETF, trading off about 0.1% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Preferred ETF, trading flat on volume of over 3.0 million shares. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.5% on the day, while Invesco Standard and Poors 500 Pure Growth ETF is lagging other components of the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.