Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of PPH were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Glaxosmithkline, trading up about 4.5% with over 17.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 1.4% on volume of over 13.3 million shares. Amarin is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.