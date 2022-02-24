The Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PKB were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Home Depot, trading off about 1.6% with over 3.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lowes Companies, off about 3.2% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Quanta Services is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 8.7% on the day, while Summit Materials is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PKB

