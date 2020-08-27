Markets
PIZ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 119,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PIZ were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Royal Bank of Canada, trading up about 0.8% with over 1.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, down about 2.1% on volume of over 934,000 shares. Alliance Data Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PIZ ASM ADS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular