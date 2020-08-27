Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

The Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 119,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PIZ were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Royal Bank of Canada, trading up about 0.8% with over 1.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, down about 2.1% on volume of over 934,000 shares. Alliance Data Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.8% on the day.

