Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The Invesco India ETF (PIN) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 291,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of PIN were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Facebook (FB), trading up about 1.3% with over 8.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ABB (ABB), up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Option Care Health (BIOS) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.6% on the day, while Vedanta (VEDL) is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

