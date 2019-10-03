Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

Markets
The Invesco India ETF (PIN) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 218,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of PIN were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Facebook (FB), trading up about 2.5% with over 9.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ABB (ABB), down about 1.7% on volume of over 2.2 million shares.

