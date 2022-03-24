Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 148,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of PIN were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Meta Platforms, trading up about 2.5% with over 17.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and TRIP.COM Group, up about 1% on volume of over 4.2 million shares. Impinj is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while Sailpoint Technologies Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

