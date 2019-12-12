Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 237,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 93,000. Shares of PICK were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-McMoran (FCX), trading up about 1.4% with over 22.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), off about 0.5% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Century Aluminum (CENX) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Mechel (MTL) is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

