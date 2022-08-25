The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 652,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 409,000. Shares of PICK were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-McMoran (FCX), trading up about 3.5% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel (X), up about 2.8% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Steel Dynamics (STLD) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.