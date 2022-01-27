The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 300,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of PBJ were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Coca-cola, trading up about 1.3% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hostess Brands, up about 6.6% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. Dole is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBJ

