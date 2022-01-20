Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBJ

The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 279,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of PBJ were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Coca-cola, trading up about 0.5% with over 6.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mondelez International, up about 0.7% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Dole is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.4% on the day, while Sovos Brands is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

